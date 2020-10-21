Sterling jumps on Barnier's optimism

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against the U.S. dollar to a one-week high after the European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach".

It was last up 0.8% against the greenback at $1.3053 GBP=D3. The British pound also rose versus the euro, trading last up 0.5% at 90.88 pence EURGBP=D3.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

