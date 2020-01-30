Sterling jumps as BoE keeps interest rates on hold

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened as the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, defying money markets which had been pricing a 50% chance of a rate cut to boost the economy. Much of the gain in the pound came shortly before the BoE announcement. The currency then extended its run to as high as $1.3095 , before easing a touch to $1.3061, up 0.4% on the day. Versus the euro the pound strengthened to as high as 84.215 pence before trading at 84.38, up 0.2%. Money markets slashed expectations for a rate cut in March and now see a 16% probability rates will be lowered from the current 0.75% at the next meeting. They had priced an 80% chance before the BoE announcement [nU8N1A4002] UK gilt futures fell while the export-heavy FTSE 100 extended its losses. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes) ((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN STERLING/BOE (URGENT)

