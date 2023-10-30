Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) reached $72.25, with a +1.93% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 3.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 7.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.25, marking a 28.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $561.6 million, indicating a 0.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2 billion, indicating changes of +29.43% and +3.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.98 of its industry.

Investors should also note that STRL has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

