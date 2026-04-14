Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $464.54, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 9.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $2.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $610.01 million, indicating a 41.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.69 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, representing changes of +25.83% and +24.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sterling Infrastructure is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Sterling Infrastructure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.27 of its industry.

One should further note that STRL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.