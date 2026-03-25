Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $452.92, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 2.95% was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 10.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.32, reflecting a 42.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $610.01 million, indicating a 41.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.69 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, signifying shifts of +25.83% and +24.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.29% higher. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sterling Infrastructure's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.31.

Meanwhile, STRL's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.