Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $425.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

The civil construction company's stock has dropped by 4.57% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 10.84% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.32, reflecting a 42.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $610.01 million, up 41.55% from the year-ago period.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.69 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.83% and +24.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.29% upward. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.32 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.