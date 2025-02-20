Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) standing at $124.27, reflecting a -1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 36.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.34, showcasing a 3.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $533.75 million, indicating a 9.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Sterling Infrastructure holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.62. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.46.

One should further note that STRL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

