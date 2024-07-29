Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ended the recent trading session at $113.39, demonstrating a -1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

The civil construction company's stock has dropped by 2.59% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 10.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.43, indicating a 12.6% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $553.7 million, up 6.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion, which would represent changes of +17.45% and +9.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.04% downward. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Sterling Infrastructure's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.29.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

