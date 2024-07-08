Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ended the recent trading session at $113.03, demonstrating a -0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The the stock of civil construction company has risen by 0.86% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 5.3% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.47, showcasing a 15.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.66, so one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

