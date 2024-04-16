Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $100.04, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.13%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $453.3 million, indicating a 12.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.41% and +11.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

Investors should also note that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

