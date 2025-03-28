Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ending at $116.15, denoting a -0.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 4.99% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $1.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $415.6 million, down 5.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, which would represent changes of +34.59% and -4.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 19.89% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.99.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

