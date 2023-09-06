Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $80.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 6.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sterling Infrastructure as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 27.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $561.5 million, up 0.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +29.43% and +3.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.29% higher. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.35.

Also, we should mention that STRL has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

