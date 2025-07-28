Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $263.59, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The civil construction company's stock has climbed by 15.82% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 10.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.26, showcasing a 35.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $555.13 million, indicating a 4.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.61 per share and a revenue of $2.09 billion, representing changes of +41.15% and -1.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sterling Infrastructure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.94 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.