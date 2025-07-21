Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) was down 1.32% at $247.65. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 15.13% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 8.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, up 35.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $555.13 million, indicating a 4.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.61 per share and a revenue of $2.09 billion, signifying shifts of +41.15% and -1.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.2 for its industry.

Meanwhile, STRL's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

