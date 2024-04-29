Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) reached $105.75, with a -0.13% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.82, marking a 28.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $453.3 million, up 12.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.41% and +11.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.7 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

