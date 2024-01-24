Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ended the recent trading session at $71.78, demonstrating a -0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

The the stock of civil construction company has fallen by 16.98% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $531.4 million, showing a 18.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.78, which means Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, STRL's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.