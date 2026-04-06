Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ended the recent trading session at $393.71, demonstrating a -5.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

The civil construction company's stock has climbed by 5.37% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.32, reflecting a 42.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $610.01 million, up 41.55% from the prior-year quarter.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.69 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.83% and +24.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.65 for its industry.

It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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