Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $143.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the civil construction company have appreciated by 22.56% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.68, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $599.9 million, indicating a 7.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.87.

Also, we should mention that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

