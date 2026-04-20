Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $473.48, moving +2.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Shares of the civil construction company have appreciated by 15.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 6.03%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.32, marking a 42.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $582.51 million, showing a 35.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.69 per share and a revenue of $3.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +25.83% and +25.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.14.

Investors should also note that STRL has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.