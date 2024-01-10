Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) standing at $78.29, reflecting a +1.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

The the stock of civil construction company has risen by 5.01% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $531.4 million, up 18.45% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Sterling Infrastructure holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

Meanwhile, STRL's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

