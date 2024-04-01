Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) standing at $109.81, reflecting a -0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 0.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.82, signifying a 28.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $453.3 million, indicating a 12.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.98 per share and a revenue of $2.2 billion, indicating changes of +11.41% and +11.68%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.14.

We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.