Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the latest trading day at $71.70, indicating a -1.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.

The the stock of civil construction company has fallen by 2.67% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 6.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 28.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $561.6 million, indicating a 0.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.43% and +3.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sterling Infrastructure has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.