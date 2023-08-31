Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Price Target Increased by 29.69% to 84.66

The average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has been revised to 84.66 / share. This is an increase of 29.69% from the prior estimate of 65.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.56% from the latest reported closing price of 80.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.27%, an increase of 20.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 28,794K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 36.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 877K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 65.29% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 799K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 25.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 676K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 45.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 608K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.