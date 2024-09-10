Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $111.29, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had gained 4.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.68, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $599.9 million, indicating a 7.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, representing changes of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.45, which means Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.