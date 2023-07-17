Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $59.24, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had gained 13.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 9.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sterling Infrastructure as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $491.4 million, down 3.75% from the year-ago period.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.39% and +0.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.16.

Meanwhile, STRL's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.