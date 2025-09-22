Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $367.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 28.85% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 41.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $612.4 million, up 3.14% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.57 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, representing changes of +56.89% and +6.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.74% increase. At present, Sterling Infrastructure boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.93.

It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

