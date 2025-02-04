Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ending at $138.57, denoting a +1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen a decrease of 23.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 3.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $533.75 million, up 9.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.23% increase. Right now, Sterling Infrastructure possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.4.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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