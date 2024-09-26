Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $146.14, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Shares of the civil construction company have appreciated by 25.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $599.9 million, up 7.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.63.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

