Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ended the recent trading session at $149.72, demonstrating a +0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.

The the stock of civil construction company has fallen by 11.19% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sterling Infrastructure will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.34, indicating a 3.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $533.75 million, indicating a 9.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Right now, Sterling Infrastructure possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sterling Infrastructure has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.96 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.11.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.