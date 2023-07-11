Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed at $58.51, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 10.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sterling Infrastructure as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $491.4 million, down 3.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion, which would represent changes of +11.39% and +0.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sterling Infrastructure's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.

It is also worth noting that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

