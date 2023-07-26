Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $58.20, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 9.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sterling Infrastructure as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 8.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $491.5 million, down 3.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +11.39% and +1.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.64.

It is also worth noting that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

