Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ending at $77.44, denoting a -1.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

The the stock of civil construction company has risen by 6.58% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.87%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $561.6 million, showing a 0.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2 billion, indicating changes of +29.43% and +3.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sterling Infrastructure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.2. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

