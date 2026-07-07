Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) was down 5.96% at $674.39. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 19.59% lagged the Construction sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $5.2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.31%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 74.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.12 per share and a revenue of $3.96 billion, representing changes of +75.74% and +59.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.53, which means Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.