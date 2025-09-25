Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ended the recent trading session at $338.44, demonstrating a -1.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 18.9% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.79, indicating a 41.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $612.4 million, indicating a 3.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.57 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.89% and +6.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.74% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.18 of its industry.

We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.