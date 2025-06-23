Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) was up +2.08% at $222.50. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.89%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 18.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.26, marking a 35.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $555.13 million, down 4.75% from the year-ago period.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.15% and -1.22%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Sterling Infrastructure holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.99, so one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that STRL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.