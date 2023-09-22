Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $71.66, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had lost 7.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Sterling Infrastructure will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 27.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $561.5 million, up 0.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +29.43% and +3.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.86, so we one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)

