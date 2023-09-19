Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $74.28, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 2.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sterling Infrastructure as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $561.5 million, up 0.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +29.43% and +3.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.45.

We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

