Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the latest trading day at $125.93, indicating a -0.6% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

The civil construction company's stock has dropped by 0.02% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.28, reflecting a 28% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $415.6 million, indicating a 5.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.35 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.49% and -4.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.7% increase. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.24, which means Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.3.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

