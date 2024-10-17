Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the latest trading day at $165.40, indicating a -0.5% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 23.19% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $599.9 million, up 7.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion, which would represent changes of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.12.

Investors should also note that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

