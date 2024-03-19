Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ending at $108.40, denoting a +1.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 26.91% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $453.3 million, reflecting a 12.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.41% and +11.68%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.84% upward. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.31, which means Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

