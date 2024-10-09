Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) standing at $154.09, reflecting a +1.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6%.

The civil construction company's stock has climbed by 35.81% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 8.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.68, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $599.9 million, indicating a 7.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, indicating changes of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

