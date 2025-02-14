Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $132.40, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.41%.

Shares of the civil construction company have depreciated by 27.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.34, showcasing a 3.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $533.75 million, up 9.83% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% upward. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.14. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.23.

Also, we should mention that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

