Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) reached $149.37, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 29.09% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.58, reflecting a 58% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $415.6 million, showing a 5.62% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, indicating changes of +34.59% and -4.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Sterling Infrastructure holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sterling Infrastructure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.15.

It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

