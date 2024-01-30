Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) standing at $77.17, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Shares of the civil construction company have depreciated by 12.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 51.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $526.9 million, indicating a 17.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.

One should further note that STRL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.