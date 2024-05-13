Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 22.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $129.25 in the previous session. Sterling Infrastructure has gained 46.6% since the start of the year compared to the 12.1% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 22.5% return for the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2024, Sterling Infrastructure reported EPS of $1 versus consensus estimate of $0.82 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 2.86%.

For the current fiscal year, Sterling Infrastructure is expected to post earnings of $5.13 per share on $2.2 billion in revenues. This represents a 14.77% change in EPS on a 11.68% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.78 per share on $2.47 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.77% and 12.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Sterling Infrastructure may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Sterling Infrastructure has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.1X versus its peer group's average of 17.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Sterling Infrastructure passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Sterling Infrastructure shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does STRL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of STRL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI). MPTI has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. M-tron Industries, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 8.16%, and for the current fiscal year, MPTI is expected to post earnings of $2.03 per share on revenue of $45.4 million.

Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. have gained 0.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.11X and a P/CF of 18.41X.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for STRL and MPTI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

