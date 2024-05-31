Is Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 94 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, STRL has gained about 41.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sterling Infrastructure is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Tutor Perini (TPC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 148.2%.

In Tutor Perini's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.4% so far this year, so STRL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tutor Perini falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +63.1%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Sterling Infrastructure and Tutor Perini as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.