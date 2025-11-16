Sterling Infrastructure (BIT:1STRL) Price Target Increased by 30.32% to 394.69

The average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure (BIT:1STRL) has been revised to €394.69 / share. This is an increase of 30.32% from the prior estimate of €302.87 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €371.39 to a high of €422.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.88% from the latest reported closing price of €326.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,042 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 11.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STRL is 0.35%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 40,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,373K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STRL by 85.02% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,104K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 30.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STRL by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 955K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STRL by 79.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STRL by 84.57% over the last quarter.

