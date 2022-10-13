Sterling hovers near two-week low as BoE bond-buying deadline looms

By Lucy Raitano

LONDON, Oct 13 - The pound eased against the dollar and euro on Thursday but steered clear of this week's two-week lows ahead of the end of the Bank of England's emergency debt support programme on Friday and key U.S inflation data due later in the day.

At 0830 GMT the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.1074 GBP=D3, and down 0.14% against the euro at 87.545 pence EURGBP=D3.

Despite the marginal drops, the currency stayed off a two-week low of $1.09540 versus the dollar reached on Tuesday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been unequivocal that the central bank will end its emergency bond-buying on Friday, but with Britain's government borrowing costs jumping to 20-year highs, market players had been questioning whether the BoE's scheme will have to be extended to mitigate the turbulence..

Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets said it looked certain that the BoE will stick to its deadline on Friday, describing the pound as in a holding pattern until then.

"I don’t think anyone has any idea of how the market is going to react, so we will wait and see how gilts open on Monday ... and take our cues from that," said Cole.

Britain's 20-year gilt yield GB20YT=RR fell on Thursday after hitting its highest since 2008 on Wednesday.

"The risk of a cliff-edge in the gilt market remains for Monday and in this environment, we doubt many investors would want to go near sterling," said ING analyst Chris Turner in a note.

On Thursday, a survey showed sentiment in the UK financial sector falling at fastest pace since 2019 in the third quarter of this year..

Investors are fully pricing in a full-point rate rise from the BoE at its November meeting, following six previous hikes as the central bank rushes to contain soaring inflation without exacerbating an economic slowdown.

As the cost of UK mortgages surges, British house prices rose last month at their slowest pace since early in the coronavirus crisis, a survey showed on Thursday.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

