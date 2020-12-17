US Markets

Sterling holds up at 2-1/2-year high on renewed Brexit trade deal hopes

Contributor
Joice Alves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Sterling rose on Thursday and was comfortably above $1.35 - at a 2-1/2-year high against a weaker dollar - as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency.

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Thursday and was comfortably above $1.35 - at a 2-1/2-year high against a weaker dollar - as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency.

With only days left to the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, Britain and the European Union are in the final stretch of talks to keep about 1 trillion dollars of annual trade free of tariffs and quotas.

British interior minister Priti Patel said the government would work flat out for a trade deal.

The pound jumped above the $1.35 mark after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday there was now a "very narrow" path to agreement though success was not guaranteed.

Sterling was at its highest level since May 2018 on Thursday, extending gains in early trade to $1.3578, up 0.5% against the dollar. GBP=D3

Against the euro, it gained 0.3% at 90.05 pence. EURGBP=D3

The pound is benefiting from "an improvement in rhetoric from the UK and EU" on the chances of a Brexit trade deal this week, said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the EU would "see sense" and agree a deal that respected Britain's sovereignty.

Analysts are also taking it as a positive sign for the pound that Britain's parliament will be on standby during its Christmas break, and could be recalled at short notice to legislate if a trade deal is reached.

Analysts do not expect The Bank of England to make any move at a meeting later on Thursday.

"With the deal being neither concluded nor rejected, the BoE should adopt a wait and see approach today," Turner added in a note to clients.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular