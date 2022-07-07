Sterling holds near day's high after Johnson quits as PM

US Markets

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The British pound was unmoved and held near the day's highs versus the dollar on Thursday while UK stocks added to gains after Boris Johnson announced he would resign as prime minister.

Sterling was last up 0.5% on the day at $1.1979 GBP=D3, roughly where it was trading before Johnson resigned, while against the euro it was last at 85.1 pence EURGBP=D3, up 0.4% on session.

The FTSE 250 index of domestically focused UK stocks .FTMC rose to fresh one-week high after Johnson's statement.

